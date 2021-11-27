Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas! Cloud, cool conditions continue this evening. Expect off and on light rain showers overnight. Rain should come to an end by sunrise tomorrow with a cool, cloudy start to your Sunday. Clouds gradually clear out through the day tomorrow with sunny skies by late afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow will reach the mid 60s. More sunshine and a gradual warming trend starts early next week. Temperatures will start out the week in the 60s but warm into the 70s by midweek. A weak cold front arrives Wednesday night into early Thursday morning with a slight chance for rain. More rain chances return to the forecast by next weekend.

