East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Seven East Texas teams head into UIL football regional finals

Red Zone Logo
By Caleb Beames
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After a wild regional semifinal round that saw six defending state champions lose, just a few East Texas teams remain in the playoffs.

Friday, Dec. 3

4A DI Region III Final

Chapel Hill vs. Little Cypress-Mauriceville @ Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

4A DII Region II Final.                                                    

Pleasant Grove vs. Gilmer @ Mount Pleasant’s Parker Field, 7 p.m.

3A DI Region II Final                                                        

Mount Vernon vs. West @ Frisco’s Ford Center, 7 p.m.

3A DI Region III Final

Diboll vs Lorena @ Bryan’s Green Stadium, 7 p.m.

3A DII Region III Final

Daingerfield vs. Waskom @ SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium, 7 p.m.

2A DI Region III Final

Timpson vs. Centerville @ Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Lufkin resident identified in Wednesday evening single-vehicle crash
Ronnie Jay Young, of Nacogdoches, was arrested Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting...
Nacogdoches man accused in Saturday fatal shooting
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lufkin police at scene of fatal wreck on Loop 287 near Toyota dealership
Woman dies after SUV left roadway, hit utility pole on Loop 287 in Lufkin
Lufkin Police are on the scene of a fatality accident in which an 18-wheeler drove through...
Driver killed after 18-wheeler plows through Lufkin auto parts store

Latest News

Week 14: Timpson vs. Beckville
Week 14: Timpson vs. Beckville
Waskom v. Newton
Week 14: Waskom vs. Newton
Week 14: Kilgore vs. Chapel Hill
Week 14: Chapel Hill vs. Kilgore
Week 14: Carthage vs. China Springs
Week 14: Carthage vs. China Springs