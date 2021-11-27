Seven East Texas teams head into UIL football regional finals
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After a wild regional semifinal round that saw six defending state champions lose, just a few East Texas teams remain in the playoffs.
Friday, Dec. 3
4A DI Region III Final
Chapel Hill vs. Little Cypress-Mauriceville @ Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
4A DII Region II Final.
Pleasant Grove vs. Gilmer @ Mount Pleasant’s Parker Field, 7 p.m.
3A DI Region II Final
Mount Vernon vs. West @ Frisco’s Ford Center, 7 p.m.
3A DI Region III Final
Diboll vs Lorena @ Bryan’s Green Stadium, 7 p.m.
3A DII Region III Final
Daingerfield vs. Waskom @ SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium, 7 p.m.
2A DI Region III Final
Timpson vs. Centerville @ Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl, 7 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.