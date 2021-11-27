East Texas Now Business Break
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy skies this morning turn to widespread showers this afternoon and evening. Nearly everyone in East Texas will see some rain today, and totals could be anywhere from a quarter of an inch to half an inch by tomorrow morning. That said, we should be done with the rain well before the drive to church in the morning tomorrow. Highs today will be in the mid 50s, and overnight lows will be in the mid 40s Sunday morning. With no cold fronts expected through most of next week, we’ll see highs warm back up into the 70s late in the week and stay dry through at least Thursday. As of right now, there is a low rain chance for next Friday when we’re currently eyeing the next front to move into East Texas. Have a great Saturday!

