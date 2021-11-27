East Texas Now Business Break
Small Business Saturday drives customers to local stores in Lufkin

Many shops participated in small business Saturday the weekend after Thanksgiving.
By Brianna Linn and Phoebe Green
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The streets of downtown Lufkin were full this Small Business Saturday as people began their holiday shopping.

The Pink Leopard Boutique co-owner Kaylee Sullivan said the day is a great way to generate foot traffic and allow consumers the chance to find their new favorite stores.

“We are the ones that support you know your baseball teams and all the things in the community so we really really push that and we are the ones that are here to support you and love you like family,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said her boutique relies on its online presence to help keep things afloat after last year and that navigating through the pandemic was a challenge.

“Of course at first it was a little bit scary but we just kind of you know had a game plan and rolled with it and just prayed about it and we had to be really creative and think of different ways to market. We had a great following so we did have the reach still, we did curbside, but we’re praying that it is getting back to normal,” Sullivan said.

Spruce employee Nancy Hale said small businesses learned an important lesson this year, one of resilience, one that taught them how to survive.

“Gosh at Christmas time last year it was good we have an online presence, we’ve got wonderful wonderful customers, but this year it has been absolutely amazing. Our Black Friday we doubled our best from past years,” Hale said.

The small business Saturday campaign was created by American Express in 2010 during the economic recession to remind people the importance of shopping local during economic uncertainty.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

