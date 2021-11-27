East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas Tech falls to Baylor 27-24 in final regular season game

Texas Tech falls to No. 8 Baylor in the last game of the regular season.
Texas Tech falls to No. 8 Baylor in the last game of the regular season.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Ronald Clark
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: Nov. 27, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech football ended their regular season schedule with a 27-24 loss to number eight Baylor in Waco.

The Red Raiders were able to keep the game close through most of the matchup despite offensive struggles. Tech had two turnovers in the game.

It came down to a 53-yard field goal for Jonathan Garibay as time expired and the kick was wide left.

Texas Tech will now have another bye week during the college football championship week, as they wait to find out where they’re heading and who they’ll face in a bowl game.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police investigate the scene of a Saturday night shooting at K&D Car Wash.
2 men arrested after shooting, high-speed chase in Lufkin
Jill's daughter Mariah described her as not only an amazing mom, but an extraordinary...
Family, co-workers share memories of Lufkin fatal crash victim
.
Lufkin resident identified in Wednesday evening single-vehicle crash
Ronnie Jay Young, of Nacogdoches, was arrested Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting...
Nacogdoches man accused in Saturday fatal shooting
Many shops participated in small business Saturday the weekend after Thanksgiving.
Small Business Saturday drives customers to local stores in Lufkin

Latest News

LSU vs Texas A&M
No. 15 Aggies Fall at LSU, 27-24
Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen throws a pass in the second half of an NCAA college football...
Bears earn spot in Big 12 Conference Title Game
Texas A&M student W.A. Tolson at A&M station 5XB, which would later become known as WTAW.
Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first radio play-by-play broadcast
Cumbie to be retained as Texas Tech's offensive coordinator
Cumbie to be retained as Texas Tech’s offensive coordinator