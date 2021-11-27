Texas Tech falls to Baylor 27-24 in final regular season game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech football ended their regular season schedule with a 27-24 loss to number eight Baylor in Waco.

The Red Raiders were able to keep the game close through most of the matchup despite offensive struggles. Tech had two turnovers in the game.

It came down to a 53-yard field goal for Jonathan Garibay as time expired and the kick was wide left.

Texas Tech will now have another bye week during the college football championship week, as they wait to find out where they’re heading and who they’ll face in a bowl game.

