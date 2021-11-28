East Texas Now Business Break
Bears earn spot in Big 12 Conference Title Game

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen throws a pass in the second half of an NCAA college football...
Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen throws a pass in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)(Jerry Larson | AP)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:25 PM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor Bears will have a shot at the Big 12 Conference Title next Saturday.

With Baylor’s win over Texas Tech, and Oklahoma State’s win over Oklahoma, Baylor has earned a spot in the conference title.

Baylor will play Oklahoma State in a rematch of a game Baylor lost earlier this year.

The Big 12 title is played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Kick off is set for 11 AM on December 4th.

If Baylor wins, this will be the team’s first conference title since 2014.

