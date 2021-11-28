East Texas Now Business Break
No. 15 Aggies Fall at LSU, 27-24

LSU vs Texas A&M
LSU vs Texas A&M(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. -- The Texas A&M Aggies fell to the LSU Tigers, 27-24, Saturday night inside Tiger Stadium.

Micheal Clemons led the defense with 3.5 sacks, setting a new career high.

After a slow start for both teams in the first quarter, LSU put up 14 points in the second, but Moose Muhammad III got the Aggies on the board before the break with a 13-yard touchdown grab.

Down 17-7 coming out of half, the Aggies started to get things going, stringing together a 10-play, 63-yard scoring drive which resulted in Seth Small 33-yard field goal. LSU followed with a field goal to extend its lead back to 10.

The Aggies stormed back in the fourth quarter as Zach Calzada found Jalen Preston in the end zone twice to take the lead for the first time all night, 24-20. The surge began with a three-minute drive that was capped off by Preston hauling in a 15-yard pass and powering his way for a score, before finding him again two A&M drives later on a 32-yard reception.

LSU was able to respond late, scoring with 20 seconds left in the game to take the lead back at 27-24.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Week 14: Timpson vs. Beckville