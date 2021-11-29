East Texas Now Business Break
2 Texas residents killed in wreck on I-20 in Webster Parish over Thanksgiving holiday weekend after hitting deer

(unsplash.com)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
DIXIE INN, La. (KSLA) - Two people from Texas were killed in a crash on I-20 in Webster Parish over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Louisiana State Police says it happened Sunday, Nov. 28 just before 10:30 p.m. on I-20 west of Highway 371. The two-vehicle crash claimed the lives of Omar Gonzalez, 44, of Mission and Myphuong Thi Truong, 47, of Georgetown.

LSP’s initial investigation shows that before the wreck, a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, occupied by Truong and Leslie Truong, 62, of Georgetown, was headed west on I-20 when it hit a deer in the road. After the impact, both people got out while it was still in the road.

Just after the impact with the deer, Rafael Lopez, 41, of Waxahatchie, who was driving a 2016 Toyota Tundra west on I-20, stopped his truck in the road behind the Jeep. As the Jeep and Toyota were stopped in the left lane, a 2021 Toyota 4Runner that was being driven west by Gonzalez hit the back of the Tundra. The impact caused the Tundra to hit the Truongs as they were standing on the interstate.

Myphuong was pronounced dead on the scene. Leslie was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Lopez and two passengers in the Tundra were not wearing seat belts and suffered minor injuries, police say. Gonzalez, who was also not wearing a seat belt, was taken to a hospital in Minden, where he later died.

Police do not suspect impairment as a factor in this wreck, however, toxicology samples were taken from all drivers nonetheless.

The wreck is still under investigation.

