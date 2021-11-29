East Texas Now Business Break
3 injured when vehicle drives through front window of Longview store

The vehicle has been removed.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle has crashed into a building in Longview.

A car drove through the front of the AT&T store located at 3407 Fourth St. in Longview. Longview Police PIO Brandon Thornton said that the driver stepped on the gas instead of the brake by mistake.

Three people were taken to a local hospital to be checked out following the incident. Thornton said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The car was removed by a wrecker. Longview police were at the scene.

We have a reporter at the scene.

