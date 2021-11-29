East Texas Now Business Break
Authorities release name of 11-year-old who died after being shot on East Texas hunting lease

Preliminary reports indicate sixth-grader’s father accidentally shot her with a high-powered rifle
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. (Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)(WDTV)
By Collin Maxwell, Tayler Davis and Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — The Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office on Sunday morning released the name of the 11-year-old girl who died after being accidentally shot the previous day by her father on a hunting lease.

She is Daisy Grace Lynn George, who was enrolled in sixth-grade in Hallsville, Texas, Independent School District.

Authorities said they spoke with members of George’s family and mutually agreed to release her name.

Sheriff’s Office dispatchers began receiving calls about 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 about a hunting accident involving an 11-year-old girl, according to a news release.

Authorities learned from subsequent callers that the child’s father had accidentally shot her with a high-powered rifle on a hunting lease near Young Road and Hickey Road, says the statement released by Harrison County sheriff’s Capt. Tyler Owen. The lease is a couple miles east-northeast of downtown Hallsville.

It’s there that deputies and EMS personnel found an 11-year-old gunshot victim with life-threatening injuries. Medics requested a helicopter, but all helicopters had been grounded due to inclement weather in the region.

EMS personnel took the wounded child to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center. Harrison sheriff’s deputies, Hallsville police officers and Texas DPS personnel escorted them to the Longview, Texas, hospital.

“After lifesaving efforts were administered, the 11-year-old female was pronounced deceased,” the news release states.

A Harrison County sheriff’s investigator and crime scene investigator and a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden responded. Those agencies continue to investigate the child’s death.

“Anytime a young person loses their life, it’s tragic for all involved,” Harrison County Sheriff Brandon J. “B.J.” Fletcher stated in the news release. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this difficult time.”

The Sheriff’s Office and the Hallsville ISD Superintendent John Martin are coordinating grief counselors for all faculty members and students affected by this sudden loss.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

