East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Couple questioned in connection with Livingston man’s death

The victim’s son and his girlfriend were discovered in Liberty County by U.S. Marshals
Lynnie Chatman and Brooke Ashley Cormier were brought in for questioning in the death of a...
Lynnie Chatman and Brooke Ashley Cormier were brought in for questioning in the death of a Livingston Man.(KLTV)
By Jeff Wright
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two people wanted for questioning following the death of a Livingston man have been taken into custody, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Rickie Childers confirmed Monday evening that a U.S. Marshal’s Task Force located Lynnie Chatman and Brooke Ashley Cormier in Liberty County and took the couple into custody without incident.

The pair had been missing since Nov. 19, when a passerby reported the body of Leonard Eral Chatman in the front yard of a home in Livingston. Chatman’s son, Lynnie, and his girlfriend, Cormier, were identified as persons of interest in the following days.

Investigators did not release information about how Leonard Chatman died but did confirm they were investigating his death as a homicide.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

+ Second person wanted for questioning in death of Livingston man

+ Livingston man wanted for questioning in father’s death

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police investigate the scene of a Saturday night shooting at K&D Car Wash.
2 men arrested after shooting, high-speed chase in Lufkin
Jill's daughter Mariah described her as not only an amazing mom, but an extraordinary...
Family, co-workers share memories of Lufkin fatal crash victim
FILE: Matthew McConaughey at the 90th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04...
Matthew McConaughey says he won’t run for Texas governor
.
Lufkin resident identified in Wednesday evening single-vehicle crash
Many shops participated in small business Saturday the weekend after Thanksgiving.
Small Business Saturday drives customers to local stores in Lufkin

Latest News

Stephen F. Austin professor Emmerentie Oliphant calls her mother in South Africa.
SFA professor hopes South African travel ban is lifted soon
Hudson family loses house, pets in fire
13-year-old Hudson boy alerts mother of fire moments before home burst into flames
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 1,169 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
The vehicle has been removed.
3 injured when vehicle drives through front window of Longview store