Couple questioned in connection with Livingston man’s death

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two people wanted for questioning following the death of a Livingston man have been taken into custody, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Rickie Childers confirmed Monday evening that a U.S. Marshal’s Task Force located Lynnie Chatman and Brooke Ashley Cormier in Liberty County and took the couple into custody without incident.

The pair had been missing since Nov. 19, when a passerby reported the body of Leonard Eral Chatman in the front yard of a home in Livingston. Chatman’s son, Lynnie, and his girlfriend, Cormier, were identified as persons of interest in the following days.

Investigators did not release information about how Leonard Chatman died but did confirm they were investigating his death as a homicide.

