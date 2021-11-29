East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Cowboys Coach McCarthy out for Thursday game with COVID-19 case

Mike McCarthy
Mike McCarthy(Dallas Cowboys)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - The Cowboys continue to be hit with COVID-19 cases.

The latest case according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter is head coach Mike McCarthy. Schefter added that a source tells him there could be up to eight cases inside the club. McCarthy will not be available to coach against the Saints this Thursday.

The first of the recent cases to be reported was wide receiver Amari Cooper, days before the team’s game against the Chiefs. Cooper also missed the Thanksgiving game against the Raiders.

On Sunday, right tackle Terence Steele was placed on the Reserve/COVID list.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police investigate the scene of a Saturday night shooting at K&D Car Wash.
2 men arrested after shooting, high-speed chase in Lufkin
Jill's daughter Mariah described her as not only an amazing mom, but an extraordinary...
Family, co-workers share memories of Lufkin fatal crash victim
FILE: Matthew McConaughey at the 90th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04...
Matthew McConaughey says he won’t run for Texas governor
.
Lufkin resident identified in Wednesday evening single-vehicle crash
Many shops participated in small business Saturday the weekend after Thanksgiving.
Small Business Saturday drives customers to local stores in Lufkin

Latest News

LSU vs Texas A&M
No. 15 Aggies Fall at LSU, 27-24
Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen throws a pass in the second half of an NCAA college football...
Bears earn spot in Big 12 Conference Title Game
Texas Tech falls to No. 8 Baylor in the last game of the regular season.
Texas Tech falls to Baylor 27-24 in final regular season game
Seven East Texas teams head into UIL football regional finals