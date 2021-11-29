Crews repairing sinkhole at SH 7, SL 224 in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Crews are working to repair a sinkhole at the intersection of SH 7 and SL 224 in Nacogdoches.

The northbound exit ramp at that intersection is closed while crews work on making repairs.

Cleo Blanton, project manager with TxDOT, confirmed there is a natural spring in the area which has caused issues throughout the construction project being done there. He said this weekend due to the rain, the water table went up which may have led to the most recent problem.

He said TxDOT is investigating the best remedy, but it won’t hamper construction in the area.

