Decapitated mule deer buck found in Lubbock dumpster

In a dumpster located near 88th and Frankford in Lubbock, the Game Warden discovered a mule deer buck with its head cutoff on Nov. 29, 2021.(Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Warden Lubbock District)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A decapitated mule deer buck was found in a South Lubbock dumpster Monday morning, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Lubbock District Game Warden.

The Lt. Sims reports the department received information about a suspected illegally killed deer in the dumpster near 88th and Frankford Ave.

The warden found the mule deer buck with its head cut off.

Mule deer season ended November 28, 2021, in the southwestern panhandle counties.

Anyone with information regarding this deer is encouraged to report to local wardens via the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-792-GAME (4263).

Operation Game Thief is Texas’ Wildlife Crime-Stoppers Program, offering rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction for a wildlife crime.”

The photo below may be too graphic for some viewers.

In a dumpster located near 88th and Frankford in Lubbock, the Game Warden discovered a mule deer buck with its head cutoff on Nov. 29, 2021.(Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Warden Lubbock District)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

