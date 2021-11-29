First Alert: A quiet weather scene on deck with a gradual warming trend taking place this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our weather has returned to sun-filled skies and dry conditions as high pressure is back in control of our weather landscape.

Tonight, will be clear and on the chilly side as overnight lows drop into the middle 40′s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, mild, and pleasant as daytime highs top out in the lower 70′s. It will be a fantastic day as we wrap up the month of November.

The main storm track will be well north of our region this week, which will keep our weather tranquil with no fanfare. Outside of a few passing clouds, skies will be partly-to-mostly sunny during the day and mainly clear at night as the weather remains dry from now through at least Thursday.

With a very light south wind ensuing, we will undergo a modest warming trend as both overnight lows and daytime highs climb a few degrees with each passing day this week.

By the time we transition into Friday and this upcoming weekend, an area of low pressure spinning over Baja, California, will eject some energy and weak disturbances in our direction. This will bring back thicker clouds and some low-end rain chances for this time frame.

A weak frontal boundary may also move in over the weekend, keeping these low-end rain chances in play.

