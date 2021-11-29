East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

First Alert: A quiet weather scene on deck with a gradual warming trend taking place this week

Weather Where You Live
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our weather has returned to sun-filled skies and dry conditions as high pressure is back in control of our weather landscape.

Tonight, will be clear and on the chilly side as overnight lows drop into the middle 40′s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, mild, and pleasant as daytime highs top out in the lower 70′s.  It will be a fantastic day as we wrap up the month of November.

The main storm track will be well north of our region this week, which will keep our weather tranquil with no fanfare.  Outside of a few passing clouds, skies will be partly-to-mostly sunny during the day and mainly clear at night as the weather remains dry from now through at least Thursday.

With a very light south wind ensuing, we will undergo a modest warming trend as both overnight lows and daytime highs climb a few degrees with each passing day this week.

By the time we transition into Friday and this upcoming weekend, an area of low pressure spinning over Baja, California, will eject some energy and weak disturbances in our direction.  This will bring back thicker clouds and some low-end rain chances for this time frame.

A weak frontal boundary may also move in over the weekend, keeping these low-end rain chances in play.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast

Most Read

Lufkin police investigate the scene of a Saturday night shooting at K&D Car Wash.
2 men arrested after shooting, high-speed chase in Lufkin
Jill's daughter Mariah described her as not only an amazing mom, but an extraordinary...
Family, co-workers share memories of Lufkin fatal crash victim
FILE: Matthew McConaughey at the 90th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04...
Matthew McConaughey says he won’t run for Texas governor
.
Lufkin resident identified in Wednesday evening single-vehicle crash
Many shops participated in small business Saturday the weekend after Thanksgiving.
Small Business Saturday drives customers to local stores in Lufkin

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 11-29-21
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 11-29-21
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 11-29-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips