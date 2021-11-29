East Texas Now Business Break
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Nov. 29, 2021
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies today with highs warming up into the upper 60s. Temps this evening in the 50s, eventually cooling down into the mid 40s overnight. Staying dry with above normal temps for most of the week - normal high for today is in the lower 60s, and we’ll be in the upper 60s and 70s for this week. While Tyler is ahead on YTD rainfall, but Longview and Lufkin are slightly behind; and all three cities are behind on November rainfall as we close out the month tomorrow.

We will see rain return to East Texas this weekend, with low to moderate chances Friday-Sunday. Right now, Saturday looks like the wettest day. I know there are some community Christmas events taking place this week, for now it is too early to say if your plans for attending should be adjusted (at least for the weekend re: rain). Stay informed on the forecast as we get closer to the weekend, and we’ll keep you updated as things change.

