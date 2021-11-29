WebXtra: SFA professor hopes South African travel ban is lifted soon

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A daily cell phone call to South Africa can’t replace a hug between Stephen F. Austin professor Emmerentie Oliphant and her mother Mona Oliphant.

Dr. Oliphant is hopeful a travel ban to South Africa will be lifted by Dec. 26, her departure date to see her family. Travel bans were enacted to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

Dr. Oliphant is a South African who got her U.S. citizenship last year. Her 86-year-old mother lives in Pretoria South Africa.

Dr. Oliphant spoke to KTRE’s Donna McCollum regarding her disappointment. Mona Oliphant also spoke from her home in Pretoria South Africa.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.