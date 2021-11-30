East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

14-year-old shot nearly 20 times while waiting for bus in Philadelphia, police say

By KYW staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) – A 14-year-old boy is dead after being shot more than a dozen times in Philadelphia.

Police are questioning two men about the ambush killing in broad daylight.

“A vehicle, maybe two, pull up. Two males get out and start shooting at him, chasing him,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

On Monday afternoon, police rushed to numerous 911 calls for shots fired outside a packed Rite Aid at a busy intersection in the city’s Feltonville neighborhood.

“They find a teenage boy laying on the sidewalk. He’s shot many, many times,” Small said.

Officials said the boy was shot at least 18 times while waiting for a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority bus. He died from his injuries at Temple University Hospital.

“We believe he’s a student at a nearby high school,” Small said.

At least 35 shots were fired from two semi-automatic weapons. Bullet markers could be seen up and down the store wall.

Detectives believe the killing was targeted.

Surveillance video and an eyewitness helped police track down two persons of interest a few miles away.

Philly Truce co-founder Mazzie Casher, who led a community patrol to keep West Philly’s streets safer over the holiday weekend, said she hopes this latest tragedy will inspire others to look out for their neighbors and especially their children.

“We live here. We sleep here. We’re fools to think that this is anyone’s job but ours,” Casher said.

Police are looking into a possible motive for the slaying.

They haven’t announced any charges or the victim’s name.

Copyright 2021 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jill's daughter Mariah described her as not only an amazing mom, but an extraordinary...
Family, co-workers share memories of Lufkin fatal crash victim
Lufkin police investigate the scene of a Saturday night shooting at K&D Car Wash.
2 men arrested after shooting, high-speed chase in Lufkin
Lynnie Chatman and Brooke Ashley Cormier were brought in for questioning in the death of a...
Couple questioned in connection with Livingston man’s death
An Angelina County family says they’re relieved to be alive after their Hudson home went up in...
13-year-old Hudson boy alerts mother of fire moments before home burst into flames
FILE: Matthew McConaughey at the 90th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04...
Matthew McConaughey says he won’t run for Texas governor

Latest News

FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
At Kim Potter’s trial for Daunte Wright slaying, jurors go under microscope
Families finally receive orders after hundreds of FedEx packages were dumped into a ravine in...
UPDATE: Blount County families finally receive orders days after hundreds of packages dumped in ravine
It is now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and Americans are...
New info shows omicron spread wider earlier than thought
President Joe Biden is expected to sign four bills dealing with veterans into law during a...
Biden to sign 4 veterans-related bills into law
Woody, the 56-foot tree with a face, resides at the Mic Mac mall in Nova Scotia, Canada....
Talking Christmas tree delights some, creeps out others