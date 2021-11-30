Angelina County commissioners vote to continue employment of road engineer

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County commissioners met Tuesday to discuss the employment of a county road engineer.

The meeting was to discuss the employment of Chuck Walker. The commissioners casted votes on whether to terminate Walker’s employment with two commissioners voting no and two others voting yes. Judge Don Lymbery cast the tie breaking vote with a vote of no.

Commissioner of Pct. 3 Terry Pitts says he brought the issue before the other commissioners after becoming aware of what he called inappropriate or possibly illegal activity.

Lymbery said legally he cannot go into the details as to why the road engineer’s employment was in question.

