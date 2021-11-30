East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Bite-sized cheddar biscuits by Mama Steph

They're light and delicious, and extremely easy to make.
They're light and delicious, and extremely easy to make.(East Texas Kitchen/Mama Steph)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - These tiny, tender biscuits are easy to make and can be stirred up in a hurry, as you’ll see in the video. They’re so delicious, too!

Bite-sized cheddar biscuits

Ingredients

1/2 cup mayonnaise (I use Duke’s)

1 cup whole milk

1 cup cheddar cheese

1 heaping teaspoon of garlic powder

2 cups of self-rising flour

Method:

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a mini-muffin tin with cooking spray.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine all ingredients except flour. Whisk together until the mayo is incorporated into the milk.

Fold in the flour with a spatula, turning over with a spatula until it becomes incorporated into the milk mixture. Don’t overdo this, since overworking the dough will toughen it. Just get it moistened and cohesive and stoop.

Use a medium cookie scoop or a teaspoon if that is what’s handy, and fill the mini-muffin indentations with dough. I get 24 of them exactly with this recipe.

Bake for 10 to 13 minutes, or until they’re golden brown. Serve warm with butter, jalapeno jelly, or whatever you like.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police investigate the scene of a Saturday night shooting at K&D Car Wash.
2 men arrested after shooting, high-speed chase in Lufkin
Jill's daughter Mariah described her as not only an amazing mom, but an extraordinary...
Family, co-workers share memories of Lufkin fatal crash victim
FILE: Matthew McConaughey at the 90th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04...
Matthew McConaughey says he won’t run for Texas governor
.
Lufkin resident identified in Wednesday evening single-vehicle crash
Lynnie Chatman and Brooke Ashley Cormier were brought in for questioning in the death of a...
Couple questioned in connection with Livingston man’s death

Latest News

Day-after-Thanksgiving pizza by Mama Steph
These feature apples, cranberries, and sausage...the flavor is amazing!
Sausage-stuffing muffins with dried cranberries by Mama Steph
From Cranberry-Gouda tart to broccoli-wild rice casserole to pumpkin gooey butter cake, you'll...
Thanksgiving with East Texas Kitchen: The Recipes
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down