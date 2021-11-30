East Texas Now Business Break
Brewster County deputies arrested 5 men involved in 5 separate human smuggling attempts

FWPD Investigating Shooting on Randallia Drive
FWPD Investigating Shooting on Randallia Drive
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Over the last week, Brewster County deputies arrested 5 men involved in 5 separate human smuggling attempts.

These five were booked into the Brewster County Jail, and charged with smuggling of persons.

The men got a separate charge for each person they were attempting to smuggle, including enhanced, higher-level charges for minors who were being smuggled.

