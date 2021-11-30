East Texas Now Business Break
Engineers to decide fate of Lufkin AutoZone damaged by 18-wheeler

Damaged Lufkin AutoZone
Damaged Lufkin AutoZone((Source: KTRE))
By Brianna Linn and Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Caution tape and cones are set up around an AutoZone building which was damaged after an 18-wheeler crashed into it last week.

The building is located at South Timberland Drive in Lufkin. The property is closed to the public at this time.

An AutoZone employee said they cannot determine what to do with the building until structural engineers can examine and assess the damage that was done.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

