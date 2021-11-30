First Alert: Entering December with temperatures trending upward

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - This last day of November has turned out to be a beautiful day throughout East Texas.

It will be partly cloudy overnight as lows drop into the upper 40′s to near 50-degrees. We will have to monitor the potential for some fog development toward daybreak. Any patchy fog that does develop will be locally dense in a few spots early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, mild, and pleasant as daytime highs top out in the middle 70′s. It will be a fantastic day to get the month of December underway.

The main storm track will be well north of our region this week, which will keep our weather tranquil with no fanfare.

With a very light south wind ensuing, we will undergo a modest warming trend as both overnight lows and daytime highs climb a few degrees with each passing day this week.

This means the month of December will be getting off to a mild start as temperatures trend around ten-to-fifteen degrees above average for us in the Piney Woods this time of year.

By the time we transition into Friday and this upcoming weekend, an area of low pressure spinning over Baja, California, will eject some energy and weak disturbances in our direction. This will bring back thicker clouds and some low-end rain chances for this time frame.

At this time, Saturday looks to provide us with the best chance to get wet as rain chances come in at 40% for the first half of the weekend.

After a mainly dry Sunday, a cold front looks to sweep through our region on Monday, bringing in another modest rain chance followed by some gusty, northerly winds.

However, that Monday front is expected to quickly stall out and retreat back to the north as a warm front next Tuesday, which will keep the cool air short-lived, while also leading to some cloudy days as well.

