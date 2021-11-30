Flag Ceremony held to remember and honor 10 year old Legend Williamson

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A flag dedication in memory of Legend Williamson was held Tuesday morning at Lufkin LEAD academy.

According to investigators, 10-year-old Legend Williamson tragically passed away on October 3rd when his horse had a medical emergency, fell, and landed on Legend.

Legend was a fifth grader at Lufkin’s LEAD academy. His legacy will now live on at the school with a plaque positioned at the bottom of flag written in his honor.

