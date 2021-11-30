East Texas Now Business Break
Former Central Texas police officer accused of misusing government records

By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX) - A former City of Kempner Police Officer, identified by the mayor as Andrew Sowder, was arrested after he was accused of using restricted governmental information for a “non-law enforcement reason,” according to Kempner Mayor John Wilkerson.

A magistrate judge issued an arrest warrant for Sowder on November 23rd, 2021, for the offense unauthorized obtaining, use or disclosure of criminal history record information; penalty, Wilkerson said.

“I ask the community keep in mind that the City of Kempner Police Department has become a professional law enforcement agency. Each and every profession encounter situations where a person enters the profession when they simply lack the professional and/or personal qualifications to do so,” said the mayor.

“Unlike any other profession, Law Enforcement leads the way on policing their own and ensuring those who engage in activities that erode the trust our community has in us are removed from the force and held accountable.”

