McGuire announces more staff hires for Texas Tech football

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire announced he has retained three staffers and has hired three others Monday, including two in on-the-field roles as Josh Bookbinder has been named the Red Raiders’ secondary coach, while Kenny Perry will serve as associate head coach and special teams coordinator.

The list of new hires also includes Quintin Jordan, who will return to his alma mater as Director of Football Operations. Additionally, McGuire has announced he has retained DeAndre Smith as running backs coach as well as Antonio Huffman, Sammy Morris and Kate Shealy in their roles as Associate Athletics Director for Football Administration, Associate Director for Player Development and Director of Recruiting Operations, respectively.

“We are fired up to add two quality coaches in Kenny and Josh to our staff,” McGuire said. “Both have deep ties to the state of Texas and have coached for successful programs. Most importantly, they are ideal fits for the culture we are working to establish with this program of coaches who will invest in our student-athletes. We are excited to welcome both Kenny and Josh as well as their families to Lubbock.

“We are also fortunate DeAndre has chosen to remain on our staff. He is well-respected among his peers as one of the country’s top developers of running backs and that has been evident by his work here the past three seasons. We are pleased to continue to add to our operations and recruiting teams with Antonio, Sammy and Kate returning to our staff and then the addition of Quintin. All four are held in high regard throughout the sport of football and will only enhance our staff already in place with James (Blanchard), Cody (Bellaire) and Dave (Martin).”

Bookbinder joins the Red Raiders from Baylor where he has served on the defensive staff alongside McGuire the past three seasons. Perry, meanwhile, arrives from SMU where he was the special teams coordinator this season following a storied career as one of the top high school coaches in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

With the two hires and the return of Smith, McGuire’s on-the-field staff is up to four assistant coaches after he announced last Thursday that offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Sonny Cumbie would be retained following this season. Cumbie is currently serving as Tech’s interim head coach through its upcoming bowl appearance.

Jordan returns to his alma mater after serving in various roles at Baylor the past four seasons, including the last two as Director of Football Operations. He began his tenure at Baylor as the associate director of student-athlete development before moving to the football staff in June 2019 as the Director of Football Administration.

Huffman is completing his third season on the Texas Tech staff as he returned to his alma mater in 2019 originally as Chief of Staff. He was promoted to his current role as Associate A.D. for Football Administration prior to the 2021 season. Shealy, meanwhile, was named to her current position this past August following two-plus years at East Carolina, while Morris returned to his alma mater this past April.

Below are brief bios on each of the three new staff additions:

--

Kenny Perry – Associate Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator

No stranger to the state of Texas, Perry brings a similar background as head coach Joey McGuire as both were successful head coaches in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex before joining the collegiate ranks. Perry will serve as associate head coach under McGuire while overseeing the Red Raider special teams units.

Perry arrives at Texas Tech after spending the previous two seasons at SMU where he was a special teams quality control analyst his first year before being promoted to special teams coordinator for the 2021 campaign. SMU currently boasts one of the top special teams units in the country as the Mustangs rank ninth nationally for both kickoff returns (27.3 yards per return) and tied for eighth for total blocked kicks after getting their hands on four already this season.

SMU’s special teams featured one of the top kickers in the country in Chris Naggar, who was the American Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Year in 2020 as well as a Lou Groza Award semifinalist. Naggar connected on 17 of his 21 field goal attempts that season and 43-of-46 PATs as he ranked 19th in the FBS and led the AAC with 94 total points. Nagger closed the season one field goal shy of the SMU single-season record as he hit game-winning field goals against No. 24 Memphis and Tulane that season.

SMU was a combined 15-7 during Perry’s two years on staff, which included a pair of bowl selections. Prior to being named the full-time special teams coordinator, Perry was an assistant coach at special teams coordinator for the Dallas Renegades during the XFL’s lone 2020 season.

Perry made his way to SMU following four seasons at Big 12 counterpart Kansas where he joined the staff as co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach in 2015, a role he remained in for two seasons before transitioning to special teams coordinator and recruiting coordinator for the 2017-18 campaigns.

Kansas was Perry’s second Big 12 position as he started his collegiate career as the Director of High School Relations and Recruiting at TCU in 2013. Perry moved to an on-the-field role the following season, working with the TCU cornerbacks as the Horned Frogs finished 12-1 overall. TCU claimed a share of the Big 12 title that season and defeated No. 9 Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl behind a defense that featured two of Perry’s standouts in second team Freshman All-American Ranthony Texada and second team All-Big 12 honoree Kevin White.

TCU landed Perry after he built a reputation as one of the top high school coaches in the state of Texas with successful runs at Sam Houston (2000-03), Haltom City (2004-05) and Arlington Bowling (2006-12). Perry compiled a 67-22 record during his seven seasons at Bowie alone, leading the Vols to the Class 5A playoffs each year. He was named the District Coach of the Year three times during his career and was tabbed the Dallas Morning News Coach of the Year in 2007.

Most importantly, Perry was highly-regarded among his peers as he was selected to the Board of Directors for the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) during his time at Bowie. He is also a past director of the North Texas High School Football Association.

Perry was a four-year letterwinner (1988-91) as a defensive back at the University of Houston before earning his degree in 1993. Perry was a cornerback his first two seasons as a Cougar before moving to safety his final two years. He also served as a graduate assistant for his alma mater from 1992-94, working with the special teams and defensive backs.

KENNY PERRY COACHING EXPERIENCE

2021 – SMU Assistant Coach (Special Teams Coordinator)

2020 – SMU Special Teams Quality Control Analyst

2019-20 – Dallas Renegades Special Teams Coordinator (XFL)

2017-18 – Kansas Assistant Coach (Special Teams Coordinator/Recruiting Coordinator)

2015-16 – Kansas Co-Defensive Coordinator (Cornerbacks)

2014 – TCU Assistant Coach (Cornerbacks)

2013 – TCU Director of High School Relations

2006-12 – Arlington Bowie Head Coach

2004-05 – Haltom City High School Head Coach

2000-03 – Sam Houston High School Head Coach

1992-94 – Houston Graduate Assistant (Special Teams/Defensive Backs)

--

Josh Bookbinder – Secondary Coach

Bookbinder is set to reunite with Joey McGuire at Texas Tech after the two previously served on the defensive staff at Baylor the past three seasons. Bookbinder was a defensive quality control assistant during that span for a Baylor program that recorded a pair of 10-win seasons and appeared in two Big 12 Championship games.

During his time with the Bears, Bookbinder worked under former Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow, assisting with the safeties in 2019. Snow is currently the defensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers in the NFL. From there, he transitioned to working with the outside linebackers under McGuire in 2020 before moving back to the safety position at the start of this season.

Prior to his time at Baylor, Bookbinder was a defensive assistant for the San Antonio Commanders in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football (AAF). The Commanders were tied atop the Western Conference standings at 5-3 when the league folded midway through its inaugural season in 2019.

Bookbinder previously spent seven seasons at Liberty, rising from a defensive quality control assistant at the time of hire to eventually being named the Flames’ linebackers coach. Liberty began its transition to the FBS level late in Bookbinder’s tenure, kicking off the two-year process with a 48-45 upset win at his alma mater, Baylor, to start the 2017 season.

Liberty claimed four Big South titles prior to its move to the FBS level, claiming the conference crown over Bookbinder’s first three seasons on staff (2012-14) and again in 2016. That third conference crown helped Liberty receive its first-ever selection to the NCAA FCS Playoffs as the Flames eventually finished the 2014 campaign ranked No. 17 in the country, their highest end-of-season ranking since 2008.

The Flames produced one of the FCS’s top defenses during Bookbinder’s first year as an assistant coach as Liberty closed the 2013 season ranked fifth in scoring defense (17.6 points allowed per game), ninth for total defense (313.9 yards allowed per game) and 16th in passing yards allowed per game (178.6). Liberty was also third nationally in turnover margin per game (1.3) and fifth with 19 interceptions.

Over this tenure, Bookbinder mentored several of Liberty’s most-productive linebackers in its history, namely Nick Sigmon, who garnered All-Big South first team honors in 2013 and then second-team accolades as a senior in 2014. The four-year starter was one of one five linebackers to earn All-Big South honors under Bookbinder as Scott Hyland was a second-team recipient in 2013, while Nick Newman was a second-team selection following the 2014 and 2015 seasons and a first-team honoree in 2016. The list also features Dexter Robbins, a second-team honoree in 2016, as well as Solomon McGinty, who garnered second-team accolades in 2017.

Bookbinder began his coaching career as an undergraduate coach at Baylor from 2007-08. He served as a defensive quality control coach for the 2009 season at Richmond following graduation before spending two seasons at Division II Carson-Newman, coaching linebackers in 2010 and then the defensive ends and special teams in 2011.

A native of San Antonio, Bookbinder earned his degree in sports sponsorships and sales from Baylor in 2009. He and his wife, Ashley, are parents to a son, Grant, and a daughter, Annie. The couple is currently expecting their third child together.

Bookbinder is the grandson of legendary Baylor head coach Grant Teaff and the son of Russ Bookbinder, who served as Vice Chancellor and Chief Marketing Officer for the Texas Tech University System from 2009-12.

JOSH BOOKBINDER CAREER EXPEREINCE

2019-21 – Baylor Defensive Quality Control Assistant

2019 – San Antonio Commanders Defensive Assistant (AAF)

2014-18 – Liberty Assistant Coach (Linebackers)

2013 – Liberty Assistant Coach (Outside Linebackers)

2012 – Liberty Defensive Quality Control Assistant

2011 – Carson-Newman Assistant Coach (Special Teams/Defensive Ends)

2010 – Carson-Newman Assistant Coach (Linebackers)

2009 – Richmond Defensive Quality Control Assistant

2007-08 – Baylor Student Assistant

--

Quintin Jordan – Director of Football Operations

Jordan returns to his alma mater as Director of Football Operations after previously serving in various roles over a four-year span at Baylor. He began his tenure with the Bears as the associate director of student-athlete development in July 2018 being joining the football staff as Director of Football Administration nearly a year later prior to the 2019 season.

Jordan was not only retained but promoted when Baylor head coach Dave Aranda was hired in 2020, placing him in charge of many of the logistical aspects of the program as Director of Football Operations. In his three seasons on the football staff, Baylor enjoyed two 10-win seasons and a pair of Big 12 Championship game appearances.

In his role with the student-athlete development office, Jordan was responsible for managing the leadership development program as well as the First Year Course, Personal Skills programming and the Student-Athlete Advisor Committee (SAAC). He was hired to the football staff by former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule a year later where he worked alongside Joey McGuire for three seasons.

Prior to Baylor, Jordan served five years as the associate director of sport services at the Conference USA offices where he played a significant role in student-athlete development, representing the league as a facilitator for the NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership Forum and the Emerging Leaders Seminar selections committee.

In addition to work promoting the league’s student-athletes, Jordan was responsible for managing all video exchange for the sports of men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s basketball as well as volleyball. He was the primary sport administrator for men’s and women’s’ cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field and men’s tennis during his tenure at the conference level.

Jordan began his professional career after completing an NCAA Postgraduate Internship in 2012-13 where he was able to see firsthand the legislation process at the national office. The position helped him continue to serve student-athletes by answering NCAA legislative calls, conducting amateurism certifications and by working with the NCAA Eligibility Center’s high school review department and the National Letter of Intent program.

Over his career, Jordan has assisted in numerous conference, national and postseason championship events, namely the 2014 BCS National Championship and the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship in 2015. His experience also includes four NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Fours, the 2016 NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four, the 2013 NCAA Men’s Basketball Midwest Regional, the 2013 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship, the 2013 Heart of Dallas Bowl and the 2012 Big Ten Football Championship.

Jordan, a native of Fort Worth, Texas, graduated from Texas Tech in 2010 with his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Rawls College of Business. He received his master’s of science in sports management in 2012. He and his wife, Bre, have two children.

