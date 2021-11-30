East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s not quite as chilly out there this morning as most places are starting off with temperatures in the 40s.  More sunshine is expected today and temperatures this afternoon will be a bit warmer than yesterday with highs in the lower 70s.  More sunshine and a bit more of a breeze tomorrow with temperatures warming into the mid 70s.  By Thursday and Friday, clouds begin to increase and by Friday evening, a slight chance for rain returns to the forecast.  The chance for rain continues through the weekend with the best chances being Friday night and then again on Sunday night.  A cold front Sunday night will bring in slightly cooler temperatures for early next week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jill's daughter Mariah described her as not only an amazing mom, but an extraordinary...
Family, co-workers share memories of Lufkin fatal crash victim
Lufkin police investigate the scene of a Saturday night shooting at K&D Car Wash.
2 men arrested after shooting, high-speed chase in Lufkin
Lynnie Chatman and Brooke Ashley Cormier were brought in for questioning in the death of a...
Couple questioned in connection with Livingston man’s death
Hudson family loses house, pets in fire
13-year-old Hudson boy alerts mother of fire moments before home burst into flames
FILE: Matthew McConaughey at the 90th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04...
Matthew McConaughey says he won’t run for Texas governor

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 11-30-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 11-30-21
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
First Alert: A quiet weather scene on deck with a gradual warming trend taking place this week
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast