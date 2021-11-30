East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Report: LSU to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as head coach

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly walks to a huddle as his team plays Toledo in the second half...
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly walks to a huddle as his team plays Toledo in the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Notre Dame won 32-29. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ MAST | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU is expected to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as their new head coach, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

Kelly has been with Notre Dame since the 2010 season. He has five straight ten-win seasons with the Irish and is 113-40 overall in South Bend. His 2021 team is currently 11-1.

Kelly’s team lost in the BCS Championship game to Alabama after the 2012 season. He had prior head FBS coaching stops in Cincinnati and Central Michigan.

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward has a reputation for landing high profile coaches. Kelly will reportedly replace Ed Orgeron, who was let go this season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police investigate the scene of a Saturday night shooting at K&D Car Wash.
2 men arrested after shooting, high-speed chase in Lufkin
Jill's daughter Mariah described her as not only an amazing mom, but an extraordinary...
Family, co-workers share memories of Lufkin fatal crash victim
Lynnie Chatman and Brooke Ashley Cormier were brought in for questioning in the death of a...
Couple questioned in connection with Livingston man’s death
Hudson family loses house, pets in fire
13-year-old Hudson boy alerts mother of fire moments before home burst into flames
FILE: Matthew McConaughey at the 90th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04...
Matthew McConaughey says he won’t run for Texas governor

Latest News

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
Nac vs Central Heights basketball
Nacogdoches beats Central Heights in Monday hoop action
After Historic field goal, Diboll preparing for tough Lorena team
A South African SFA professor is hopeful the omicron restrictions will be lifted in time for...
SFA professor hopes South African travel ban is lifted soon
Hudson Teen Helps Family
13-year-old Hudson boy alerts mother of fire moments before home burst into flames