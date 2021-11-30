East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Suspect in deadly Central Texas shooting captured in Oklahoma

Police identified Deon Shamburger, 34, as the “armed and dangerous” suspect in the shooting...
Police identified Deon Shamburger, 34, as the “armed and dangerous” suspect in the shooting death of Jamel Jones, 39, of Belton.(Belton Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Marshals arrested Deon James Shamburger, 34, in Oklahoma City on a murder warrant related to the July 30, 2021 killing of Jamel Jones, 39, of Belton.

The shooting was reported just after 3 p.m. July 30 at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Shady Lane.

Jones was shot once in the torso and died at the scene.

Shamburger escaped in a vehicle and then on foot, police said.

Shamburger is currently being held in the Oklahoma County Detention Center awaiting extradition back to Texas.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jill's daughter Mariah described her as not only an amazing mom, but an extraordinary...
Family, co-workers share memories of Lufkin fatal crash victim
An Angelina County family says they’re relieved to be alive after their Hudson home went up in...
13-year-old Hudson boy alerts mother of fire moments before home burst into flames
Lufkin police investigate the scene of a Saturday night shooting at K&D Car Wash.
2 men arrested after shooting, high-speed chase in Lufkin
Lynnie Chatman and Brooke Ashley Cormier were brought in for questioning in the death of a...
Couple questioned in connection with Livingston man’s death
Damaged Lufkin AutoZone
Engineers to decide fate of Lufkin AutoZone damaged by 18-wheeler

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 1,266 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street
Angelina County commissioners court
Angelina County commissioners vote to continue employment of road engineer
A tribute to Legend Williamson at Lufkin LEAD academy.
Flag Ceremony held to remember and honor 10 year old Legend Williamson
KTRE’s Donna McCollum spoke with two local nonprofits about their participation in Giving...
WebXtra: Giving Tuesday event puts East Texas nonprofits in spotlight