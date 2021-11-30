East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon, and temperatures warming up into the low/mid 70s for highs. This evening we cool down into the 50s and 60s, and overnight lows will be in the low 50s. A few clouds overnight and tomorrow morning, mostly sunny to partly cloudy again tomorrow. Highs for Wednesday will be in the mid 70s. By Thursday, highs are in the upper 70s, feeling more like late summer than early December. Our next cool down arrives in time for the weekend, we’ll see highs back in the low 70s and 60s for Saturday and Sunday. That cool down brings with it a chance for some rain though, right now the best chance being Saturday. If you have plans to attend Santa Scirto, there is a plan to move it indoors if it is raining. We look forward to seeing you there.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jill's daughter Mariah described her as not only an amazing mom, but an extraordinary...
Family, co-workers share memories of Lufkin fatal crash victim
Lufkin police investigate the scene of a Saturday night shooting at K&D Car Wash.
2 men arrested after shooting, high-speed chase in Lufkin
An Angelina County family says they’re relieved to be alive after their Hudson home went up in...
13-year-old Hudson boy alerts mother of fire moments before home burst into flames
Lynnie Chatman and Brooke Ashley Cormier were brought in for questioning in the death of a...
Couple questioned in connection with Livingston man’s death
The Honor Flag was in Tyler on Monday for the funeral of David Eads, a UT Health East Texas...
U.S. Honor Flag in East Texas for funeral of paramedic killed in accident

Latest News

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 11-30-21
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Late Morning Weather at your Fingertips 11-30-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Late Morning Weather at your Fingertips 11-30-21
Late Morning Weather at your Fingertips 11-30-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 11-30-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 11-30-21