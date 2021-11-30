East Texas Now Business Break
Two private prisons in Big Spring are closing this week

GEO Group Big Spring facility (Source: GEO Group Website)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) -According to our media partners at KBEST media, the Big Spring Correctional Institution and Big Spring Flightline Correctional Institution are operated by the Geo Group, both through a contract with the U.S. Department of Justice.

That contract with the Department of Justice ends tomorrow. Per President Biden’s executive order from January of this year ordering the D.O.J. not to renew contracts with private prisons.

KBEST reports 350 inmates currently in the Big Spring and flightline facilities will be moved to other federal facilities across the country.

The geo group is working to transfer its 350 employees to other available positions within the geo group.

