City of Vernon earns title of Hibiscus Capital of Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After 10 years of hard work, Vernon has officially earned the title of the Hibiscus Capital of Texas.

It all started with a vision from Dr. Dariusz Malinowski, a plant physiologist who partnered with the Texas A&M Agrilife program and the support of the community that earned Vernon the right to call themselves the Hibiscus Capital of Texas.

“Today is like looking back and feeling that it really paid off, all this hard work, all the weekends, all the holidays that were spent in the fields, now we have what we have,” said Malinowski.

During the Texas Senate Resolution ceremony, city and community members beamed with pride, all aware of a grand achievement that’s been a long time coming.

“The senate resolution number 30 is from the senate. Next session, the governor will officially acclaim it the Hibiscus Capital of Texas, but it’s official,” Pam Gosline, Mayor of Vernon.

Not only was this a day of acknowledgment for the city but also for Dr. Malinowski, who has created 20,000 winter-hearty and 1,500 tropical hibiscus plants.

“What makes ours different from everybody else’s is the color that we devolved. Flower shapes that are not existing anywhere else, we have developed a line where the flower will last for three or four days. We also have a different type of growth pattern, we call it the hanging basket,” Malinowski.

“He deserves it. You do not know the hours that this man spends night and day on all this breeding, so yes making this Dr. Dariusz Malinowski day is definitely well beyond recognition,” said Gosline. “We would like to have a walking trail for visitors who come come to town to get a map and walk and visit the different colors through town.”

Gosline said she hopes to have that citywide walking trail project started by next year for all to enjoy the beauty of the Vernon hibiscus.

