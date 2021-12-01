East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Dog saved former Central Texas police chief, wife from fire that destroyed home

Fire-engulfed home ‘gone in a matter of minutes,’ former chief says
Former Kosse Police Chief Mark Morris says his home was gone within a matter of minutes after a...
Former Kosse Police Chief Mark Morris says his home was gone within a matter of minutes after a fire broke out. He credits his dog for alerting him.(Courtesy Photo)
By Gordon Collier
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOSSE, Texas (KWTX) - A former Central Texas police chief and his wife lost everything in a recent house fire and they have their dog to thank that all they lost was their shelter and possessions.

Former Kosse Police Chief Mark Morris was home alone when the fire broke out early Sunday morning. “I heard the dog barking and I went downstairs to see what was going and the back of the house was on fire,” Morris said.

Morris managed to get the dog out safely, but was trapped by the heat and smoke. “I turned around and it was engulfed. I had to break thru a window to try to get out,” the former police chief said. “By the time I got out, the whole house was in flames. It was gone in a matter of minutes.”

Morris suffered second and third degree burns and had cuts that required 35 stitches.

The local volunteer fire department responded, but the family’s home is out in the country near the Falls-Limestone County line. It took the volunteers nearly half an hour to get there.

“They did a fine job, but we’re way out here. By the time they got here all they could really do was dump water on the ashes and try to keep the grass from catching fire and save my tractors,” Morris said.

Morris got out with the family dog and the clothes on his back. “Everything else is gone. We’re starting over from scratch,” he said.

Morris and his wife, Laine, a jail sergeant in Limestone Country, were building the home themselves. As a result, the insurance company did not consider it a finished home and Morris was not able to insure the house or its contents.

“None of it was insured. But I’ve been amazed by the people who have said they want to help. They want to bring us clothes and stuff, but right now, we don’t have anywhere to put it.”

Right now, the Morris’ are staying with Mark’s daughter Heather in Copperas Cove.

Some benefits are in the planning stages. If you would like to donate money to help the Morris’ get back up on their feet, you can make a donation at the Farmers State Bank in Kosse or Groesbeck, Kosse City Hall or the Cefco store in Kosse.

If you have accounts set up, you can also donate on Venmo and PayPal.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jill's daughter Mariah described her as not only an amazing mom, but an extraordinary...
Family, co-workers share memories of Lufkin fatal crash victim
An Angelina County family says they’re relieved to be alive after their Hudson home went up in...
13-year-old Hudson boy alerts mother of fire moments before home burst into flames
Lufkin police investigate the scene of a Saturday night shooting at K&D Car Wash.
2 men arrested after shooting, high-speed chase in Lufkin
Damaged Lufkin AutoZone
Engineers to decide fate of Lufkin AutoZone damaged by 18-wheeler crash
Lynnie Chatman and Brooke Ashley Cormier were brought in for questioning in the death of a...
Couple questioned in connection with Livingston man’s death

Latest News

UT Tyler Biology Professor Enhances Commercial DNA Ancestry Discover
UT Tyler professor collaborates with genetic ancestry company on new discovery
Research suggests the holidays can add to weight gain but staying active for twenty minuets a...
Personal trainer shares how to stay mentally, physically well during holidays
KTRE’s Donna McCollum spoke with two local nonprofits about their participation in Giving...
Giving Tuesday event puts East Texas nonprofits in spotlight
Reveille Commercial-Driver Training Academy (RCTA) at Blinn College on the Rellis Campus
$1.2 trillion infrastructure bill aims to get younger truck drivers on the road, mitigate supply chain issues
Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov....
Families turn down Travis Scott offer to pay for funerals