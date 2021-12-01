East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

FEC filing reveals Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran officially running for Congress

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran will announce Thursday whether he will run to fill Louie...
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran will announce Thursday whether he will run to fill Louie Gohmert's seat in Congress.(File photo)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Federal Election Commission filing reveals that Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran has officially joined the race to join the U.S. House of Representatives.

Speculation has been rampant that Moran would run to fill Rep. Louie Gohmert’s seat in Texas’ 1st congressional district in the wake of Gohmert’s announced candidacy to oust Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Moran was set to hold two press conferences Thursday officially announcing what was ahead in his political future, but the FEC filing has revealed his intentions ahead of schedule. Moran originally expressed interest in running for the TX-1 seat immediately after Gohmert made his announcement on Nov. 9, which prompted many high-profile figures in East Texas to endorse the idea, including Texas Sen. Bryan Hughes, former senator Kevin Eltife, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith and Tyler Mayor Don Warren.

Moran’s two press conferences will be held Thursday, at 10 a.m. at Tyler’s Plaza Tower and 2 p.m. at the Gregg County Courthouse in Longview.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damaged Lufkin AutoZone
Engineers to decide fate of Lufkin AutoZone damaged by 18-wheeler crash
An Angelina County family says they’re relieved to be alive after their Hudson home went up in...
13-year-old Hudson boy alerts mother of fire moments before home burst into flames
Lynnie Chatman and Brooke Ashley Cormier were brought in for questioning in the death of a...
Couple questioned in connection with Livingston man’s death
Pictured are (top row from left) Sabrina Griffin, Seklehia Jackson, and (bottom) Shaquill...
7 families file lawsuit alleging abuse, neglect against Crockett child-care center
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school

Latest News

WATCH: Greta Van Susteren discusses debt ceiling, possibility of government shutdown
WATCH: Greta Van Susteren discusses debt ceiling, possibility of government shutdown
WATCH: Greta Van Susteren discusses debt ceiling, possibility of government shutdown
WATCH: Greta Van Susteren discusses debt ceiling, possibility of government shutdown
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 1,257 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
The Family Crisis Center of East Texas tries to make Christmas special for survivors.
Family Crisis Center of East Texas invites more individuals to enroll in Adopt-A-Family program