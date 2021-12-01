First Alert: Foggy mornings, partly cloudy afternoons, and warming temperatures will be the norm

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Unseasonably warm weather will be the name of the game going forward as we head through the first few days of December.

We will need to be on the lookout for more areas of patchy fog to re-develop overnight and early Thursday morning. Some of the fog may be locally dense in a few locales as visibilities drop down to less than one-eighth-of-a-mile. Wake-up temperatures will be near 50-degrees.

The early morning fog on Thursday will lift by around nine o’clock, giving way to partly sunny skies to go along with unseasonably warm temperatures as daytime highs climb into the upper 70′s.

With light, southerly winds remaining in place for the next several days, temperatures will be trending around ten-to-fifteen degrees above average for us in the Piney Woods in this first week of December.

By the time we transition into this upcoming weekend, an area of low pressure spinning over Baja, California, will eject some energy and weak disturbances in our direction. This will bring back thicker clouds and some low-end rain chances for this time frame.

Our next cold front is slated to arrive late Sunday night and early Monday morning, bringing with it a modest chance for rain followed by a brief period of cool, north winds.

The Monday front is expected to quickly stall out and retreat back to the north as a warm front next Tuesday, which will keep the cool air short-lived, while also leading to some cloudy days as well.

We will then see another cold front arrive about a week from now, bringing another rain chance followed by more winds of change.

