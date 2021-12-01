East Texas Now Business Break
Help for veterans and their families as Biden signs four bills into law

By David Ade
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Some veterans across the country are about to get help from Washington. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden sign a set of four bills into law.

Sen. Jerry Moran’s (R-Kan.) new law ensures children and spouses of some service members receive in-state tuition rates at public universities.

Moran said, “It’s one more way that we can honor those who are totally disabled or deceased as a result of their military service by giving them the assurance their children -- their sons and daughters -- have an opportunity to take advantage of the benefits that their sacrifice provides.”

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) also saw his legislation signed into law. It calls for an examination and report to Congress of racial disparities among veterans receiving benefits from the Veterans Affairs health care system.

Warnock tells the Gray Television Washington News Bureau that he’s hearing from veterans across Georgia who feel like benefits aren’t equally available.

Warnock said, “I think that the people at the VA do an honorable job. We just need that data to make sure that in the places where there is disparity, where they are, where there is unconscious bias, that we deal with it, with the goal of making sure that all of our veterans get the care they need and that they deserve.”

Sen. Mike Braun’s (R-Ind.) legislation will create a program to recruit service members with medical backgrounds to work in the VA once they re-enter civilian life.

Braun said, “You’d think that wouldn’t take a special piece of legislation to do, but when we saw that it did, it was quick, it was common sense, and it went through quickly.”

A fourth bill signed into law, led by Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), will create programs and launch a study to support veterans who are or will soon be mothers.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

