Judge deciding what US should pay for Texas church shooting

(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Investigators work at the scene of a deadly...
(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Investigators work at the scene of a deadly shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday Nov. 5, 2017.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - The U.S. Justice Department and survivors of a 2017 Texas church massacre are at odds over how much the Air Force should pay in compensation for failing to flag a conviction that might have prevented the gunman from legally buying the weapon used in the shooting.

During closing arguments Monday in a civil trial, the Justice Department said its proposal of $31.8 million was based on evidence presented during a monthlong trial on damages and on previous court cases, and disbursements from a fund for 9/11 victims.

Lawyers for the survivors and for relatives of those killed at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs are asking for $418 million.

