Lufkin police arrest 2 who allegedly shot at 3 houses, vehicle

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Lufkin Police Department have arrested two suspects after they allegedly shot at three houses and a vehicle on Keltys Street Tuesday morning.

Jakyren Talon Sanford, 18, of Houston, and Odarius Damonte Maxie, 20, of Lufkin, are both still being held in the Angelina County Jail. Each man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond amounts have been set for their charges.

“Around 10 a.m. yesterday, dispatch received multiple reports of shots fired, a press release stated. “Officers responding to the area found that properties in the 1500 and 1600 blocks of Keltys Street had been damaged. Though occupants were home at the time, thankfully, no injuries were reported.”

Later, two men, who were later identified as Sanford and Maxie, were sitting at Brandon Park when they fired shots at an SUV that passed by them, the press release stated. They allegedly fled on foot and eventually ran into a house in the 800 block of North Avenue.

According to the press release, Maxie and Sanford were arrested around 10:30 a.m. after they left the house on North Avenue. LPD officers spotted them at the corner of Sayers and Lakeview streets.

“Maxie had a Glock magazine in his pants pocket at the time of his arrest,” the press release stated. “When asked abut the magazine, he said he did not know anything about it because the pants were not his.”

After a search warrant was executed at the home on North Avenue, Lufkin D officers found a shotgun and two pistols.

