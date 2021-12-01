East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures area bit warmer this morning, starting off in the 50s for most places.  Expect another day a lot like yesterday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.  Today, south and southwest winds will be breezy at times and temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid 70s.  Warmer than average weather continues through the end of the work week.  A slight chance for rain returns to the forecast late Friday night into early Saturday morning.  A slightly better chance for rain Sunday night into early Monday morning along our next cold front.  Temperatures will stay in the 70s through the weekend, but drop off behind the cold front for early next week.  A second strong front looks to arrive the middle of next week and will keep our temperatures cooler.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damaged Lufkin AutoZone
Engineers to decide fate of Lufkin AutoZone damaged by 18-wheeler crash
An Angelina County family says they’re relieved to be alive after their Hudson home went up in...
13-year-old Hudson boy alerts mother of fire moments before home burst into flames
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Lynnie Chatman and Brooke Ashley Cormier were brought in for questioning in the death of a...
Couple questioned in connection with Livingston man’s death
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 12-1-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 12-1-21
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
First Alert: Be alert for some patchy areas of fog early Wednesday morning
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast