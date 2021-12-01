East Texas Now Business Break
Nacogdoches fire marshal, business owner share generator safety tips

By Donna McCollum
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Deep East Texans still shiver when recalling the weeklong Texas outage in February. So, this winter more homes have brand new portable generators. It’s the most affordable purchase but there are risks according to Nacogdoches fire marshal Michael Brown.

“Carbon monoxide is probably, arguably, the deadliest.”

State data confirms at least 11 deaths due to carbon monoxide poisoning occurred. Three Nacogdoches County victims died in their sleep by CO poisoning. Electrocution is also a potential hazard.

“So what we want to do to avoid those things is to make sure our generators are always at least 15-20 feet from your home, especially from a window or a door,” advised Brown. “We want to position that generator downwind if at all possible.”

And when the gas runs out, let the unit set for a while before refueling.

“And so that way as you’re refueling there’s no danger of flashfire burning you, burning the generator or causing any other damage, Brown advised.”

Permanent generators are considered safer but pricier.

“We’ve seen probably over a 100% increase in our sales that we’re still backlogged from the winter storms,” said Jacob Willoughby, owner of Old Town Generator Services. “It can be dangerous, but if it’s done by a licensed professional than most definitely it is a way safer way.”

On average a homeowner can spend around $10,000 for the product and installation. Perhaps less if done at time of construction. A tip from homeowner Randy Futch.

“Much cheaper going in to prep the home for the generator. That is the time to do it.”

Portable generators with automatic shutoffs caused by high levels of carbon monoxide are on the market. Permanent generators must have a double-throw switch. That prevents improper generator hookup which can cause fatal injury to line workers.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

