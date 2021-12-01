East Texas Now Business Break
New bill signed into law aimed at protecting all pregnant veterans

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, President Joe Biden signed four bills into law aimed at helping veterans...
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - More money is headed to all VAs around the county, some of it is specifically targeted at helping pregnant veterans.

Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed the Protecting Serving Moms Act. The bill allocates $15 million for the VA to coordinate better maternal care, education and research.

“We do have a mortality rate that has been increasing over the previous years,” said Rachel Mims, professional of healing arts with Veterans One Stop in Waco. “We have very well-trained doctors and we should not be having this sort of situation.”

Research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show the maternal death rate has been increasing in the U.S. in recent years, not just among veterans, but among all women.

As of 2019, data showed women who died during childbirth or soon after is at 20.1 deaths per 100,000.

The same data also shows death rates are higher among women of color as well.

“There is a lot discrepancies that exist in our maternal care for all women and this is something that needs to be addressed,” said Mims.

The bill could also open up VA options, which Mims said can be hard to access in general because of certain qualifications one must meet.

That is why organizations like Veterans One Stop in Waco are established to fill in those gaps.

“People would have to go to multiple organizations around the city,” said Mims. “They may not have transportation which would make that impossible.”

Now, there is hope a bill like this could open up access to the VA for more veterans and ease current troubles.

“There’s over 22 million veterans,” said Mims. “There’s a lot of people to be treated, there’s a lot of issues that need to be treated. So it’s not a simple system and it’s not a simple fix.”

