Staying healthy during the holidays can improve overall mental

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The holidays can add some unwanted stress to our everyday life. The preparation can sometimes take a toll on us and we forget one important thing, staying healthy.

Registered Dietitian Danielle Morton shared staying fit for the holidays can improve the longevity and mortality rate of our everyday life.

“We know that exercise boosts your immunity and we also know a healthy diet boosts your immunity so kinda along the lines of what we’ve already been talking about, staying active,” said Morton.

Fitt Life’s Owner and Personal Trainer Casey Adams shared how being aware of what you eat can help avoid gaining a pound or two this holiday season.

“The first thing is kind of making it a non negotiable and get started from there anything is a start whether its walking more or if it’s watching your portion size as far as your food count goes or if it’s just getting into a gym or just at home doing some form of exercise it can be an online thing it can be a group of girls that go walking together whatever it is as long as you get started,” said Adams.

Family involvement with fitness can also make staying healthy fun and stress free.

“Something me and my family do to try to stay fit and keep healthy throughout the holidays is we get outside. we go on walks, we go on bike rides, we just make sure that whatever we’re doing, we’re still getting outside even if it’s not our typical routine, we tend to get out of routine throughout the holidays. So thinking ahead about activities that you can do with your family is really important,” said Morton

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.