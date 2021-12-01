East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Staying healthy during the holidays can improve overall mental

Research suggests the holidays can add to weight gain but staying active for twenty minuets a...
Research suggests the holidays can add to weight gain but staying active for twenty minuets a day can avoid that trend.(all use)
By Phoebe Green
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The holidays can add some unwanted stress to our everyday life. The preparation can sometimes take a toll on us and we forget one important thing, staying healthy.

Registered Dietitian Danielle Morton shared staying fit for the holidays can improve the longevity and mortality rate of our everyday life.

“We know that exercise boosts your immunity and we also know a healthy diet boosts your immunity so kinda along the lines of what we’ve already been talking about, staying active,” said Morton.

Fitt Life’s Owner and Personal Trainer Casey Adams shared how being aware of what you eat can help avoid gaining a pound or two this holiday season.

“The first thing is kind of making it a non negotiable and get started from there anything is a start whether its walking more or if it’s watching your portion size as far as your food count goes or if it’s just getting into a gym or just at home doing some form of exercise it can be an online thing it can be a group of girls that go walking together whatever it is as long as you get started,” said Adams.

Family involvement with fitness can also make staying healthy fun and stress free.

“Something me and my family do to try to stay fit and keep healthy throughout the holidays is we get outside. we go on walks, we go on bike rides, we just make sure that whatever we’re doing, we’re still getting outside even if it’s not our typical routine, we tend to get out of routine throughout the holidays. So thinking ahead about activities that you can do with your family is really important,” said Morton

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jill's daughter Mariah described her as not only an amazing mom, but an extraordinary...
Family, co-workers share memories of Lufkin fatal crash victim
An Angelina County family says they’re relieved to be alive after their Hudson home went up in...
13-year-old Hudson boy alerts mother of fire moments before home burst into flames
Lufkin police investigate the scene of a Saturday night shooting at K&D Car Wash.
2 men arrested after shooting, high-speed chase in Lufkin
Lynnie Chatman and Brooke Ashley Cormier were brought in for questioning in the death of a...
Couple questioned in connection with Livingston man’s death
Damaged Lufkin AutoZone
Engineers to decide fate of Lufkin AutoZone damaged by 18-wheeler

Latest News

TV Test Pattern At Museum
Kilgore’s Texas Broadcast Museum displays piece of TV test pattern history
Tyler jewelry store employee plays bagpipes to entertain customers
Tyler jewelry store employee plays bagpipes to entertain customers
Loblolly Model Train
All aboard the Loblolly Train Exhibit at the Gregg County Historical Museum
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Asian shares mixed after omicron worries rattle Wall Street