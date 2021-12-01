East Texas Now Business Break
Texas woman sentenced in death of 2 Kansas carnival vendors

A judge in Barton County, Kan. sentenced Kimberley Younger to life without the possibility of...
A judge in Barton County, Kan. sentenced Kimberley Younger to life without the possibility of parole in the 2018 deaths of Sonny and Pauline Carpenter.(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) - A 55-year-old Texas woman has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for her role in the death of a Kansas couple who were vendors at a county fair.

Kimberley Stacy Younger, of Aransas Pass, Texas, was sentenced Monday for capital murder and other charges. She was one of four carnival workers convicted in the July 2018 killings of 78-year-old Alfred Carpenter and his 79-year-old wife, Pauline, of Wichita.

They were killed after working at the Barton County Fair in Kansas.

Their bodies were later found in northwest Arkansas. Investigators said one of the suspects ordered their deaths as part of an initiation into a “carnival mafia,” which did not exist.

