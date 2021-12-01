East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches fire marshal, business owner share generator safety tips

By Donna McCollum
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Generator sales for both permanent and portable models, have skyrocketed since the winter storm of Feb. 2020. Now, when temperatures are in the 70s, is the time to learn how to properly use them.

Nacogdoches Fire Marshal Michael Brown and Old Town Generator Service and Installation owner Jacob Willoughby talked to KTRE’s Donna McCollum about what all generator owners need to know.

Inventories of generators are increasing, but for some models and brands, the wait may be as long as six months.

