WebXtra: Teen outreach program seeks donations for Christmas

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Reach 1 Teen is an outreach program started by the Crowns of Christ group at Life Gate Church in Lufkin that helps give teenagers in need a merry Christmas.

The group states that they are committed to helping teens have a Christmas in Angelina County via private donations from businesses and residents giving money or gift cards. The program, now in its third year, helps teens in Redlands, Zavala, Lufkin and Diboll. KTRE’s Sevrin Lavenstein has details.

