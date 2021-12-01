Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! It is the first day of December and in true East Texas fashion our temperatures are trending well above average. We’ve got nothing but sunshine on this beautiful Wednesday and highs are going to sit comfortable in the middle 70s across much of the area. Southwest winds will be breezy at times this afternoon but will quickly quiet down as we get closer to the early evening hours. Quiet conditions expected overnight tonight but some patchy fog will be possible again by early tomorrow morning, so be sure to give yourself plenty of time for your morning commute just to be safe. Upper-level clouds are set to move in tomorrow afternoon but won’t bring any rain, and highs will sit right in the middle 70s once again. Skies become mostly cloudy on Friday with a few spotty showers becoming possible in the afternoon, but most will stay dry. Scattered showers will have an easier time to develop throughout the day on Saturday so keep the umbrella close just in case you have any outdoor plans. Showers and a few isolated thundershowers will be possible on Sunday as well before our next strong cold front rolls through late Sunday into early Monday. This front will take the rain with it so expect the afternoon to remain dry and much cooler. Tuesday rolls around and we’ll see yet another quick rebound with temperatures as highs are set to jump right back into the middle 60s thanks to the return of breezy southerly winds. Enjoy the warmth and sunshine while it is here.

