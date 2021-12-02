East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

2nd US case of omicron variant found in Minnesota man; attended NYC anime convention

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A second confirmed case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the U.S. has been discovered in Minnesota, state health officials said Thursday.

A news release from the Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County developed mild symptoms Nov. 22 and sought COVID-19 testing on Nov. 24 after recently traveling to New York. He had been vaccinated, and his symptoms have resolved, they said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement Thursday that the man attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center from Nov. 19-21. The agency is working with health officials in Minnesota and New York to investigate the case.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, said they have been monitoring and preparing for the variant.

“CDC has expanded its capacity for genomic sequencing over the past nine months, and we have more tools to fight the variant than we had at this time last year - from vaccines to boosters to the prevention strategies that we know work including masking in indoor public settings, washing your hands frequently and physical distancing,” Walensky said in the statement. “These methods work to prevent the spread of COVID-19, no matter the genetic sequence.”

Officials in New York said they were working to trace attendees at the convention. Vaccinations were required for the event.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said there are no confirmed omicron cases among New York residents.

“There is one way to address this — New Yorkers, get vaccinated, get boosted, and get ready,” the Democratic governor said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement that “we should assume” there is community spread of omicron in the city.

Much remains unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it makes people more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart the vaccine.

The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday. A vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa on Nov. 22 developed mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.

Omicron is classified by the World Health Organization as a “variant of concern” as scientists work to determine how it may compare with the predominant delta variant in terms of transmissibility and severity. Scientists also are studying the degree to which existing vaccines and therapies protect against omicron.

At least 23 other countries have reported omicron infections since South African authorities first identified the variant a week ago — an announcement that led the U.S. and many other nations to almost immediately bar airline travelers arriving from southern Africa.

In South Africa, new cases of COVID-19 nearly doubled in a single day to almost 8,600, authorities reported Wednesday, and the country’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases said omicron has now overtaken the delta variant among samples now being analyzed at the genetic level.

The CDC recommends people follow its COVID-19 prevention strategies. Everyone 5 years and older should get vaccinated and get a booster shot if recommended, the agency said.

The CDC also stated people should get tested if they have symptoms and stay home if sick.

“Any declaration of what will or will not happen with this variant, I think it is too early to say,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin PD officers execute a search warrant on a house on North Avenue. (Source: Lufkin Police...
Lufkin police arrest 2 who allegedly shot at 3 houses, vehicle
Pictured are (top row from left) Sabrina Griffin, Seklehia Jackson, and (bottom) Shaquill...
7 families file lawsuit alleging abuse, neglect against Crockett child-care center
The driver was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.
Woman taken to hospital after vehicle leaves road, strikes tree near Clawson
This photo provided by Taylor Blount shows Ezra Blount, 9, posing outside the Astroworld music...
Family of 9-year-old Astroworld victim turns down rapper’s offer to pay for funeral
Damaged Lufkin AutoZone
Engineers to decide fate of Lufkin AutoZone damaged by 18-wheeler crash

Latest News

FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms
Abimbola "Able" Osundairo walks through the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse courtroom...
Smollett lawyer suggests star witness sought money, fame
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Teen charged in Mich. high school shooting has ‘mountain’ of evidence against him, prosecutor says
As a community grieves, the investigation into a deadly high school shooting in Michigan...
Investigation continues into high school shooting in Michigan