Amarillo police looking for suspects in jewelry store robbery

By Bailie Myers
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a jewelry store inside of Westgate Mall was robbed this morning and they are asking for help locating the suspects.

A white female with red hair and a black male with a grey sweatshirt and pants left the store with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Officials ask anyone with information on the suspects to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

