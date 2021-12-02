East Texas Now Business Break
CASA of the Pines 23rd annual Christmas home tour

By Phoebe Green
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -Tomorrow marks “CASA of the Pines” 23rd annual Christmas home tour.

Each year CASA receives commitments from historical home owners to keep the annual tradition going.

“We’re excited to have a historical home on the tour. Some of the really neat features of this house is that Erin and Josh are both very creative and Erin is an art teacher at the high school. So she has a lot of original artwork in the home and a lot of creativity that is going to be displayed,” said Thornton

CASA stands for court appointed special advocates. So when a child is placed in foster care, a judge appoints a casa to advocate for what they think is the best interest for the child, said Thornton

Tickets are still available until the event. Go to our homepage and scroll down to the Big Red Box.

.

