Central Texas jailers accused of entering false data in jail’s medical observation log

LEFT TO RIGHT: Thad Vincent, Jordan Evans, and Raymond Cain III.(Coryell County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Central Texas arrested three jailers with the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office accused of tampering with government documents.

The arrests were made following an investigation conducted by the Texas Rangers. Court documents reveal the jailers are Thad Vincent, Jordyn Evans, and Raymond Cain III.

The Gatesville Messenger reported the investigation began after the death of jail inmate Castlee Noble, found unresponsive at the jail and pronounced dead on August 26, 2021.

A grand jury indictment obtained by KWTX states the defendants “knowingly” entered false time entries in a medical observation record with the “intent” to “defraud or harm” the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

District Attorney Dusty Boyd told the Gatesville Messenger the three jailers were indicted on offenses “discovered as a result of the investigation of the death of Mr. Noble.”

Boyd, however, told The Messenger it has not been determined whether the offenses were related to the inmate’s death.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

